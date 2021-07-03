Lady Gaga Or Joan Collins?

Yep, it’s Lady Gaga doing her best imitation of Joan Collins walking out of Craigs Restaurant in LA. Actually, Gaga is leaving the Plaza Hotel in New York and we figured out WHY she’s dressed this way. She is obviously going to rehearsal for the MTV Unplugged show she’s taping Friday with Tony Bennett! (This is a look he can identify with) It’s Tony’s first appearance since he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, but apparently it has not affected his work. No one knows exactly when the performance will appear on TV yet…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

