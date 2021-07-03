Camille Cosby: Omigosh- He’s Baaaaack!

Bill and Camille Cosby’s marriage has always been a mystery. No matter how many times he cheated on her, she never complained or seemed remotely interested. EVERYBODY knew about Cosby’s hot pursuit of women wherever he went. He was a Playboy mansion regular. The National Enquirer had a deal with Cosby- they killed stories that Cosby’s women sold them and in exchange, Cosby cooperated with the tabloid and gave occasional interviews. The Cosbys had numerous homes so Bill always had a place to bring his women and avoided hotels. Occasionally women he brought home suspected Camille was asleep somewhere in the same large house! When Bill was convicted of rape in 2019, Camille took the staff and moved out of their Massachusetts mansion and into their Pennsylvania home – leaving him alone until he was incarcerated. She NEVER visited him in prison and probably assumed he was out of her life. We cannot imagine she’s really delighted about Cosby’s sudden release… it’s inconvenient at best.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results