Amber Heard Got A Baby With No Strings Attached “You Don’t Need A Ring To Have A Crib!”

Amber Heard’s experience being married to Johnny Depp (for just a year) may have REALLY turned her off trusting men. She’s been wanting a baby for awhile and was excited to welcome a baby by surrogate last month. It IS ironic that she was married to one of the best looking actors in Hollywood, but did NOT choose him to father her child! The scandalous divorce involved embarrassing lawsuits for both Johnny and Amber, and since the split she has been keeping company with women. She announced the birth on Instagram, saying this is the beginning of the rest of her life. Too bad- she saddled the baby girl with the name Oonagh Paige Heard…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA Amber on horseback

