Ariana Grande Gave The “Pin Top” Her Stamp Of Approval

Ariana Grande has officially come out in favor of this year’s newest going-out look: the pin top. On Wednesday, the singer released a Vevo live performance of her single “My Hair,” in which she dons a brown Supriya Lele sequined top and bottom, paired with Paris Texas knee-high boots.

In case you aren’t yet familiar with the pin-top trend, here’s a recap. This summer, the shirt, which basically involves a tiny pin or button holding the two frontal panels of a vest together, has been championed by celebs like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber. Last month, Ratajkowski was spotted wearing a Cult Gaia Diem top in blue, while this month Bieber wore a brown, fuzzy version from Jacquemus. The latter also showed an array of pin tops at its La Montagne show in July, signaling that the risqué trend is just getting started.

This is not the first time Grande has tried the trend. Earlier this week, she was spotted in the Netherlands, wearing a black cardigan version of the pin-top, paired with a knitted Prada bucket hat and a white tote bag. She also donned a yellow Nana Jacqueline’s take on the style with jeans, as seen via one of her friends’ Instagram stories.

If you feel in the mood for some “Dangerous Woman” action, here are some options, including Ratajkowski’s and Bieber’s exact styles.

