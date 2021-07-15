Jussie Smollett: We Chicagoans Want Justice!

We were incredibly disappointed when charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped in 2019. Remember, the Empire actor claimed two racist and homophobic white men viciously attacked him in Chicago (one was wearing a MAGA hat, no less) – his story was too absurd to believe. Turns out, he paid two guys who worked on Empire $3500 each to fake the attack. (He thought the publicity would enhance he’s career) But the guys confessed, and we were relieved that Chicago wasn’t as evil as Jussie made it seem. When charges against Jussie were dismissed, we chalked it up to corrupt politicians. But SOMEBODY came to their senses, and he was recharged with felony misconduct for the scam. Covid got in the way, but now he’s back in court and we hope he gets what he deserves.

