Blake Lively Protects Her Babies From “Menacing” Paparazzi

Blake Lively was very upset by paparazzi who took these photos of her and her kids on the street in New York. She said she tried to calmly approach one guy who would run away and jump out again for more photos on the next block. Blake has a hard time trying to convince paparazzi to leave her kids alone. She asked magazines to “stop paying grown men to hide and hunt children.” Some celebrities feel their children are unsafe if photos are taken – we never understood exactly why. (Can you name any celebrity kids damaged by paparazzi photos?) Blake wants to keep her children off social media until they “come of age.” But we predict her kids will be voluntarily ON social media the MINUTE they are old enough to find out what it is!

