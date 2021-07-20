Cher Always Had A Mind Of Her Own

Right now Cher is on a dream vacation – she’s cruising the Mediterranean with a group of close friends on a huge luxury yacht. The yacht pulled into the Portofino harbor this weekend and the gang got off to sightsee and indulge in the city’s notoriously delicious food. Cher stuck out like a sore thumb amid the casual tourists because she was dressed more appropriately for a nightclub than a sunny day- in head to toe black with black boots. Of course the crowd loved her and she posed for numerous selfies…

