Living Proof That No Man Looks Better With A Grey Beard!

Billy Crudup has been considered a Hollywood ladies man since he appeared as a rockstar in Almost Famous. In the early 2000’s he was THE HOT GUY and he dated all the cute young actresses like Mary Louise Parker and Claire Danes. He’s currently playing an egotistical news executive on The Morning Show and dating Naomi Watts. Granted, he’s 53 now, but if he didn’t have that grey beard, women’s heads would be turning as he jogged by in New York. Grey beards can be female repellants no matter how cool the guy is behind it. Who needs to look 20 years older than they are? Certainly beards come in handy if a man DOESN’T want admiring glances…

