The Johnsons: Living It Up In Europe

Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie like to spend a month every year on a cruise in Europe and this year they rented their favorite jumbo 281 foot yacht for 1.1 million dollars a week! Can you IMAGINE the luxury? Samuel L Jackson and LL Cool J and their significant others came along for the ride. The Johnsons’ colorful son EJ flew in this week to join the family and he could hardly wait to start shopping. We’re betting the family got a lot of stares when they were browsing the designer shops in Tuscany…

