The ‘Toofaani Transformation’ of Farhan Akhtar is summarised in this new video

When someone says 'an actor should commit to his character', Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan is just that. Every ounce of blood, sweat that has gone into Farhan Akhtar's transformation for Toofaan, from going fat to fit and shedding those 17-18 kgs gained is an epitome of pure strength, resilience, and dedication.

This video put out by Amazon Prime Video highlights all that and more by Farhan and as he rightly expressed in the video, "Every facet of your physical, mental and emotional capacity is being used to the fullest". Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, "There was Farhan Akhtar to inspire us all, the kind of hard work he was putting in, in itself was driving the whole unit."

The film premiered recently on Amazon Prime Video and the audiences cannot help but laud the amazing transformation Farhan put in to become Toofaan. When he shed those extra kilos he became fitter than ever. It is purely inspirational to see the actor give it his all for this film.

This transformation is one of the many reasons to watch the mind-blowing film, Toofaan. Starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and ROMP, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

