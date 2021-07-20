Kriti Sanon on Mimi transformation, “It made more sense to not take up any other project during the shoot”

Kriti Sanon had recently shared her transformation journey for her upcoming film, Mimi where she had to put on weight for her role of a surrogate mother. The actress now reveals how she could not shoot for any other project for some months due to this.

Talking about setting aside a chunk of some months for the shoot of Mimi, Kriti shares, "I had to put on 15kgs in 2 months for Mimi which I could start losing only once I had completed the film."

She adds, "It made more sense to not take up any other project during the shoot and even till a few months after since I needed to lose the weight before starting any other project. I did let go of a lot of award show performances too in that period because dancing makes me lose weight very fast."

The ruling lady of Bollywood will be carrying this content-driven film on her own shoulders as she is all set to deliver probably one of her best performances so far playing a different, mature role of a mother for the first time.

She has an envious lineup with films like the Pan-India film, Adipurush as Sita, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do along with another unannounced project besides, Mimi.

