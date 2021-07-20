Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel has stopped getting old; her bikini pictures are the proof

Bollywood sex symbol and actress Ameesha Patel made her entry into showbiz with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan. The movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office and opened the doors of success for both the debutants. She won a Filmfare award for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Filmfare Special Performance Award for Humraaz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa respectively. Though she is not much seen in films now, she is definitely an active diva on social media.

The actress is very bold and confident in showcasing her sexy side and is often seen impressing fans with her alluring pictures and videos. The beauty recently shared a sunkissed photo on her Instagram and captioned it, "Sunshine and happiness filled week to alllll". She is seen flaunting her toned body in a printed bikini, blue glares, soft accessories, minimal makeup, and a colorful bandana.

Fans were left dazzled by her sex appeal and commented gorgeous, hot, amazing, sexy. Some also dropped in fire, heart, heart in the eyes, and joined hand emojis. Ameesha is said to be one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses. The 46-year-old actress also gave great performances via movies like Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Race 2, and a guest appearance as the Owner of the house in Bigg Boss 13.

