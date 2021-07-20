Janhvi Kapoor is all about maximalism in monotone co-ord set – yellow crop top, mini skirt and jacket

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram activity always has us looking out for her next post! She is a social butterfly. She keeps us updated with her daily shenanigans and big fashion moments! Janhvi was recently spotted dressed in a bright yellow outfit.

The actress was seen wearing a yellow cropped top with a yellow skirt with a ruched design on the side. She was seen topping the look with a beautiful bright yellow cropped blazer. The skirt hugged Janhvi in the right places. Her makeup was shimmery with bronzed cheeks and glossy lips.

She accessorized the look with stacked up gold jewellery. Her hair was in a messy ponytail as the look made quite a bling statement with ankle length gold boots.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up Good Luck Jerry. It is an adaptation of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila starring South star Nayantara. She will begin shooting for Helen remake in August.

