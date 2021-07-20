Janhvi Kapoor looks mesmerising in Falguni Shane Peacock’s creation for the cover of The Peacock

Janhvi Kapoor has made yet another stunning picture for the cover of a coveted magazine. The actor has become the face of the July-August 2021 issue of The Peacock Magazine by ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. Janhvi was dressed in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation and carried the outfit with every bit of grace.

Janhvi looked breathtaking in a heavy thigh-high slit lehenga along with a matching silver colour bralette. She completed the look with metallic jewelry and a small bag and bold makeup. Take a look:

The Peacock Magazine shared the cover of the latest issue along with a quote of the actress from the interview with The Peacock. "As actors, all of it primarily is a journey of self-discovery. It requires you to travel, meet new people, try out new things, all of which makes you feel very enriching. I feel I am very fortunate to have worked with such wonderful people and on such amazing projects which have helped me to get a little closer to the person I have always envisioned myself to become," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Roohi. She will next be seen in the film Good Luck Jerry and will soon start shooting for the remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

