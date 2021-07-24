Hayden Panettiere: You’re Not Fooling Us!

Hayden Panettiere seems to be falling back into some old bad habits – and the worst habit of all is her thuggish ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson. He recently got out of jail where he served 45 days for domestic violence against Hayden – he’d been arrested twice before for the same crime. After all that, the unsavory pair were seen TOGETHER in West Hollywood this week. Hickerson insisted they were NOT back together – that he’s in therapy and was trying to make amends for his crimes and establish a friendship. Sure. And Hayden insists she is sober. But the Heroes and Nashville actress hasn’t worked for the last five years. Her six year old daughter Kaya is still living with Hayden’s ex-fiancee Wladimir Klitschko in Ukraine with his family. It’s sad that Hayden can’t get her act together sufficiently to raise her own daughter…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA- Hayden and Brian before Covid

