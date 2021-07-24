Oh No! Snl’s Chloe Fineman Is A Scientologist!

Sorry to reveal that the hottest new addition to the Saturday Night Live cast, Chloe Fineman, is a lifelong Scientologist and the “church” is taking credit for her success! Chloe’s parents are influential and dedicated Scientologists and Chloe herself is already “clear” – a high ranking member. She was a student at their Acting Center and the church boasts about getting her on SNL, although she DID graduate from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2011! Keep in mind, SNL has made fun of Scientology in the past and Chloe is the first Scientologist cast member that we know of. This could be interesting…

Photo: Saturday Night Live – Chloe as Britney Spears

