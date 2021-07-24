Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka Vohra reveals the name of their newborn son

TV Host Rannvijay Singha became a father for the second time earlier this month. He is married to his wife Prianka Vohra and the couple has a four-year-old daughter named Kainaat. This time, he was blessed with a baby boy. The Splitsvilla anchor announced the news on his Instagram through a post that had a picture of a pair of sneakers and a little jersey.
On the work front, Rannvijay is currently seen hosting MTV's youth show Splitsvilla X3 along with Sunny Leone.
