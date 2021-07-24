Rakul Preet Singh enjoys ‘me time’ with a radiant selfie

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is a big time stunner. She always keeps her fans updated as she shares everyday glimpse with her Instagram family. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to share a selfie and we love her natural look.

In the picture, she was seen enjoying me time. She posted a selfie in which she was donning a traditional ensemble; a lilac coloured kurti which had floral prints on the sides. She kept her makeup all natural and subtle with pink and lashed up eyes, she kept the base natural with pink lips. With all simple makeup she tied her hair in a messy bun. She captioned the post, “Some me time and selfie time doesn’t hurt.”

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will next be starring in Thank God, Attack and MayDay.

