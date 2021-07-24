Let’s Hope Sean Penn Started A Precedent

It’s about time. We don’t OFTEN agree with Sean Penn but this time we have say he’s absolutely RIGHT. Sean laid down the law on the set of his film Gaslit with Julia Roberts and announced that he won’t show up for work until EVERYONE on the set is vaccinated. Crew members working on set and close to actors were required to be vaccinated but crew members not in close proximity were not. Penn is definitely throwing his weight around, but in a GOOD way. Free vaccinations will be given at an on-site clinic to make it convenient for everyone. Productions should have done this a LONG time ago and this might catch on, so Penn is doing everyone a favor.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA – Sean Penn chatting with Randy Gerber outside Nobu

