Justin Bieber Has Saturday Night Fever

He was smart to ditch the braids, but Justin Bieber is now determined to bring back the polyester leisure suit! (gold chains optional) Fashion savvy types will remember the double-knit spread collar 1970’s suit that was machine washable and needed no ironing! Yes, it’s flexible for dancing, but it CAN get very hot and moist inside. We’re thinking it will become available soon in Bieber’s Drew House fashion collection- probably retailing for around $500.

Photo: Instagram

