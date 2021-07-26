The Goldblums: First Family Of Fun Fashion

Speaking of fashion, Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum, as you may know, is becoming something of a fashion icon in his own right. His stylist loves to publish photos of Jeff in various, sometimes eccentric outfits- and lanky Jeff IS a good model. Looks like it’s starting to run in the family. His 30 years younger wife Emilie was an Olympic gymnast, so she’s got a great body for fashion also. Their two sons, Charlie and River, look like they take after dad…

