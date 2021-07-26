Peakboy releases impressive ‘Gyopo Hair’ music video featuring cameos from BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Han Hyun Min 

South Korean solo artist Peakboy has dropped the much-awaited music video for his new single, 'Gyopo Hair'. It features star-studded cameos from actors Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Choi Woo Shik along with singer-songwriter-composer V of the band BTS, and model-turned-actor Han Hyun Min. The music video was released on July 25, 2021.

The electronic hip-hop track was titled after the popular 90s hairstyle which is also Peakboy's favourite hairstyle. The music video begins with Peakboy heading to a laundry store and then to a salon to get a makeover. Since that day, his vibe completely changes and he can't control himself from dancing. He plays multiple characters in the music video – an office employee, a waiter, a model, and a superstar musician. The comic elements add a lot of fun to it.

The star-studded cameo includes Park Seo Joon as a staff member on a late-night talk show, Park Hyung Sik plays the role of a customer at a restaurant, Choi Woo Shik is a photographer, BTS' V plays the role of a butler and Han Hyun Min is an office employee. All of them create much-needed chaos to the addictive song that conveys the message of loving yourself in the way you look because that's how you gain confidence – "Do the GYOPO HAIRSTYLE and dance."

Recently, BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy made an appearance during Choi Woo Shik's live online fan meeting “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to celebrate the actor's 10th anniversary.

For unversed, BTS' V made his acting debut in Korean historical drama Hwarang which was led by Park Seo Joon with Park Hyung Sik as the second lead. Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik worked together in the drama Fight For My Way and Shut Up Family. Peakboy featured on V's song 'Snow Flower' and produced and featured in Choi Woo Shik's song 'Poom'. They eventually became close friends over the years and their group is called Wooga Squad.

Meanwhile, Han Hyun Min, who is a well-known model, was recently seen in Louis Vuitton's Menswear Fall/Winter 2021 collection unveiling in Seoul which had global ambassadors BTS as headliners. He was also seen in a pivotal role in Netflix's first South Korean sitcom series So Not Worth It which premiered in June 2021.

ALSO READ: Peakboy’s new song ‘Gyopo Hair’ to feature BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Han Hyun Min

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results