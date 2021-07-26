Alia Bhatt reveals her skin care secrets to fresh, glowing, and radiant skin

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has glowing and beautiful skin. Her skin exudes radiance and glow. And now the actress has shared her skincare secrets on her YouTube channel.

Alia takes her skincare routine very seriously and says she is obsessed with it and it’s the most important part of her day. Alia recommends starting after cleansing your face with a cream, foam or soap face based wash. Alia generally prefers a balm-based face wash because it helps get rid of the layers of makeup easily.

She then uses a spray to dampen her skin and uses a skin roller to massage her skin for 1-2 minutes. It freshens her up. Then she applies eye cream, she says it helps her with dark circles and dryness. After that she makes use of a cream which she claims is her most favourite product- Watermelon Glow Niacinamide. It helps you get rid of fine lines, protects from pollution, hydrates your skin and helps in regeneration of new skin cells. She massages it on her face, neck and hands.

She then applies Caffeine Solution Drops- It helps her get rid of puffiness before facing the camera and helps with water retention. She then sprays a Watermelon Juice Moisturiser, which helps with hydration. Lastly, she puts on a layer of sunscreen. She stresses that Sunscreen is the most important thing and one must apply it religiously every day as it reduces ageing and helps in dealing with sunburn. She applies sunscreen before makeup.

She completed work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiyawadi- based on Husain Zaidi's popular book 'Mafia Queens'. She has her multi starrer Brahmastra lined up next, directed by her close pal Ayaan Mukherjee, starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Big B and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. She has also been tirelessly working on her next big project helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, also starring South Superstar Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. She returned back to Mumbai from her shoot for RRR on 24th July. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht alongside her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. She also has Darlings and Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh in her kitty.

