Yeh Dil Maange More: Pepsi pays a fitting ode to Captain Vikram Batra with a special video featuring his twin brother Vishal Batra ahead of the release of Shershaah

The trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original movie Shershaah has got cinephiles across the globe waiting for the film and shout out ‘Ye Dil Maange More’ in unison. After all, those four words have become synonymous with Param Vir Chakra Vijayta Captain Vikram Batra.

Ahead of the film’s release, Pepsi India, who saw their tagline back in 1998 become Vikram Batra’s war cry a year later, have raised a toast to the nation’s Shershaah. In a heartfelt video, Pepsi features Vishal Batra where he speaks about his twin brother, their childhood and the promise Vikram Batra made while setting out on the mission that made him a legend and a Kargil War Hero.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead along with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah will premiere across 240 countries and territories on 12th August 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

