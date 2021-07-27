Lady Gaga Flirts With Danger

THIS is how Lady Gaga walked out of a business meeting in New York! We are NOT kidding! She managed to walk down the bumpy sidewalk unaided in those 12 inch platform shoes and she didn’t even wobble. Usually when we see her wearing this risky footwear she’s holding the arm of at least one man at some glamorous event. Can you imagine what would happen if she attempted to walk her two dogs wearing these shoes? This woman is not adverse to taking chances…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

