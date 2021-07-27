Can “The Exorcist” Still Scare This Hardened Generation?

Scrambling for ideas, Hollywood’s sequal fever has naturally turned back to The Exorcist – one of the most profitable horror movies of all time. AND It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards! When it was released in 1973, the story of a child (13 year old Linda Blair) possessed by a demon was very scary- but are people really frightened by the idea of a “demon” now? The original mother, Ellen Burstyn, has been recast as the same character along with Leslie Odom Jr, (he played Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami) whose character contacts her for help because he also has a possessed child. Earlier Exorcist sequals and prequals were not successful and we can’t help but wonder: is a pandemic is more frightening than a demon? No word on whether Linda Blair will make a surprise appearance…

PHOTO: The Exorcist

