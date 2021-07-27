Abhay Deol’s Indian American teen drama ‘Spin’ is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on August 15

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Abhay Deol is all set to entertain us with his new Indo-American coming-of-age movie Spin directed by Manjari Makijany opposite Avantika and Meera Sayal. The film is gearing up for a release in India on the occasion of Independence day ie.15th August. Spin narrates the story of an Indian American teen Rhea (Avantika) who dreams to be a DJ. Abhay Deol will essay the role of Rhea's father named Arvind in the movie.
Disney International HD has collaborated with Disney+ Hotstar Premium to present their fans with a lively family-centric drama Spin, a Disney Channel Original Movie. The movie will premiere in the US two before its release in India on Disney International HD. Spin will be released in India on August 15, and air at 12 PM only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
