Cruz Beckham’s Badge Of Honor: A Hickey On His Neck

Seems there’s yet another “ladies man” in the David and Victoria Beckham family. Their oldest son Brooklyn, 22, is already engaged to his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, and Romeo, 19 has been going steady with the same girl for two years. Youngest son Cruz, 16, is NOT interested in playing soccer – he’d rather play guitar and sing. His resemblance to Justin Bieber isn’t going to hurt him, and we predict a record deal is in his future. Last month he had pink hair and this weekend Cruz turned up at the Reading Music Festival with a new girlfriend and a hickey on his neck! Can you even remember the last time you heard the word “hickey?”

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results