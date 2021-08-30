After Bade Acche Lage Hai, Balaji Telefilms to come back with season 2 of Kasam: Tere Pyaar Ki

The Indian Television Industry has been following the trend of coming with the fresh seasons of various iconic and old superhit shows. Recently, we have witnessed Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Balika Vadhu and now even Bade Acche Lagte Hain coming back with their fresh season.

Adding to the list is now Ekta Kapoor's another superhit show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki which starred Kratika Sengar and Ssharad Malhotra in the lead roles. The show garnered immense popularity among the audience and was a superhit. The popularity which the show enjoyed could surely be one of the reasons for its return with a fresh season.

According to a report by a web portal, a source closed to the channel has informed that Colors TV and production house are discussing the project. The discussion is happening on the second instalment Kasam: Tere Pyaar Ki as the second season of television shows are being in trend. The producer and channel feel that it'll prove to be beneficial for the franchise as it has a great fan following.

The source also informs that the project is currently in a nascent stage and there is no confirmation yet. It is also speculated that whether Ssharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar will return to the show as leads or not as it is subjected to discussions and the story of the show.

