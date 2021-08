Jennifer Lopez has no lack of courage as she hops out of a boat and teeters across a narrow wooden deck above the water in Venice – wearing 7 inch platforms. Lady Gaga would be impressed! She’s in Venice with her manager Benny Medina (no Ben in sight) to attend a big Dolce & Gabbana two-day fashion event. Wonder if Lady Gaga will also be there in similar footwear.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

