Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan shares a note after getting evicted from the show; says ‘Been numb the last few days’

Zeeshan Khan, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT in mid-week due to breaking rules and getting violent with Pratik Sehajpal, shared his first statement. He said that he considers himself a ‘winner’ as he is overwhelmed with the love and support from people outside.

Taking to Instagram, Zeeshan shared a post on Monday that read, “A winner is defined as someone who triumphs, and truly I feel that I have won. What is a trophy, but a material object. What I have come out with is winning so much love and that truly makes me feel immensely happy and blessed. I’ve had an army outside, shielding me, fighting for me and let me tell you that I’ve been numb the last few days just thinking how lucky am I to have had so many of you by my side!”

It further read, “And I want to tell all of you to divert all your energy towards positive thoughts as that’s the only way we can grow. Let’s discard all the negativity and move on because remember we don’t want to be pulled back but rather push ourselves up! I want to continue entertaining you, doing the most unexpected and questioning, growing and being loved by all of you… Bring it on! Let’s go guys!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeeshan Khan (@theonlyzeeshankhan)

Post his exit from the show on Wednesday, Zeeshan shared a few pictures that showed his injuries. However, he did not comment anything but his friends and colleagues came for his support, including Varun Sood, Gauahar Khan and Tina Datta.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeeshan Khan (@theonlyzeeshankhan)

On Saturday, Zeeshan made his first public appearance after his departure from the Bigg Boss OTT house. On being asked if the eviction was unfair, he left it to the audience to judge.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT Evicted contestant Karan Nath says many good things get ignored during Sunday ka Vaar

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results