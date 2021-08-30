Priyanka Chopra Jonas impresses as the cover star of Vogue India

Priyanka Chopra is a global superstar. She represents a nation of 1.2 billion people and she represents their culture, their love for food and spice, their multi-linguistic films, the people, their love for movies and sports and most importantly- she represents brown people and she creates a sense of pride in our hearts every time we see her up there. She has done some mind-blowing movies over the years and made some smashing red-carpet appearances. She is the cover star for Vogue India for the month of September 2021 and she is an absolute icon as always.

On the cover she is seen dressed in a heavily tulle red Christian Dior dress. Her dress features a V-neck with pleated ruffle sleeves, her makeup is soft shimmer with a wet hair look and simple accessories which include earrings and a mangalsutra chain from Bulgari.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

In another look she is seen wearing a blood red cardigan with a bright orange skirt and serpenti necklaces and bracelets from Bulgari.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

In another ravishing look, she looks gorgeous in a heavily ruffled white dress with sequins from Ashish and serpenti jewellery from Bulgari. Priyanka kept her makeup shimmery soft with swept back wet hair with a few stray hair framing her face.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

For another photograph, she is seen dressed in a deep yellow Roksanda dress with a side pleated trail, black lining and heavy jewellery from Bulgari.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

For another muted look, she is seen dressed in tomato red Bottega Veneta coat, shimmer makeup and glossy lips.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

For the last look, she is seen in a printed jacket from Louis Vuitton. She wears the printed jacket sans a pant or shirt with a long embellished chain from Bulgari.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Priyanka Chopra spoke about her life during the lockdown where she chilled on the couch, ate what she chose to and had an off time. She also speaks about her career in the Hindi film industry and how she wishes to create the same mark in Hollywood.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

On the work front, Priyanka finished shooting for her upcoming film Text for you starring Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russel Tovey, Steve Oram and Omid Djalilli. She has also been working on Amazon Prime's spy series Citadel. She is currently shooting for the series and regularly updates her Instagram army with snaps from sets. Other projects include a rom com with Mindy Kaling, a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela, Matrix 4, an unscripted Amazon series tentatively called 'Sangeet' which she and her husband Nick Jonas will produce. She also recently attended the Wimbledon game as a Ralph Lauren invitee. She also announced her next Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: Dressed in a bikini set, Priyanka Chopra turns snack for Nick Jonas as the couple soak up the sun at the beach

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results