“I just needed to see the world through her eyes”- Abhishek Banerjee on working with Ashwiny Iyer Tewari

Known for playing unconventional characters, Abhishek Banerjee will be seen essaying the role of Pradeep, a down-to-earth guy with a simple relationship but here’s the twist – relationship with a mannequin. In his quest for companionship in the city of dreams, Bombay, Pradeep’s journey is perhaps the most unseen and unheard thing viewers will have come across in their daily lives in yet another unique Netflix anthology, Ankahi Kahaniya. The three unique stories are set to premiere on Netflix on September 17, 2021.

Talking about working with filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tewari, he said, "The experience of working with Ashwini ma'am, is something which I'm going to not forget for the rest of my life and I really hope and pray and this is not an actor's greed. This is a human being's greed. I really hope that I get to work with her again because she lives in a beautiful world herself. She's a beautiful human being herself. And the energy she has that reflects on the kind of film she makes. And even now, when I'm saying it,, I'm getting goosebumps because I know that the minute I met her on set, and the way she started directing me in the way she started, she used to tell me how she sees Pari or how she sees the world. It was very clear that I just needed to see her world through her eyes."

Produced by RSVP Movies and directed by three acclaimed directors, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary, Ankahi Kahaniya brings together some of the finest talent and best minds from the entertainment industry and boasts an impressive ensemble cast comprising – Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Mahadeo, Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale, Kunal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi & Palomi.

