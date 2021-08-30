Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Asher Angel celebrate filming wra; shares picture with Zachary Levi and cast from the set

It's a wrap for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Actor Asher Angel who plays the role of Billy Batson in the movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods has shared a pictured with Zachary Levi on his Instagram account celebrating the wrap of the filming schedule for the sequel of DC’s movie Shazam released in 2019.

Sharing the picture, Asher wrote in the caption, “That’s a wrap @shazammovie #shazamfuryofthegods.”

Asher Angel plays the role of Billy Batson, the kid who becomes the titular superhero by uttering the word ‘Shazam!’ and Zachary Levi is the adult superhero form. Billy’s best friend and foster brother, Freddy, played by Jack Dylan, in an interview with print publication, called the action in the movie unbelievable adding to it, he expressed that he is super excited and the shooting in Atlanta is going great and is so much fun. He added that working with the original cast and great talent on such a fun story with unbelievable action sequence is great. He said eeting and working with Helen Mirren, Luci Liu, and Rachel Zeigler, who’s in the new West Side Story, was a great experience.

The sequel is helmed by director David F Sandberg and writer Henry Gayden, Djimon Hounsou. Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu also joins DC with Fury of the Gods, whereas Shazam! The critical consensus for the movie reads “An effortlessly entertaining blend of humor and heart, Shazam! Is a superhero movie that never forgets the genre’s real power: joyous wish fulfillment.

