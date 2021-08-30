Karan Johar salutes mother Hiroo Johar’s ‘indomitable spirit’ as she successfully underwent 2 surgeries in last 8 months

Filmmaker Karan Johar started the week with a positive and inspirational note on Instagram. On Monday, he took to his social media handle and shared a video of his mother Hiroo Johar on a wheelchair. Karan boosted her spirit as he revealed that his mother went two surgeries in last eight months.
In the video, Hiroo can be seen and heard thanking the hospital staff for their support and cooperation during the tough times. Karan revealed that his mother underwent a spinal fusion surgery and a right knee replacement surgery.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)
Karan is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT that is streaming on Voot.
Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT – Karan Johar teases Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat for their ‘give me a kiss’ moment
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply