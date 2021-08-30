Karan Johar salutes mother Hiroo Johar’s ‘indomitable spirit’ as she successfully underwent 2 surgeries in last 8 months

Filmmaker Karan Johar started the week with a positive and inspirational note on Instagram. On Monday, he took to his social media handle and shared a video of his mother Hiroo Johar on a wheelchair. Karan boosted her spirit as he revealed that his mother went two surgeries in last eight months.

In the video, Hiroo can be seen and heard thanking the hospital staff for their support and cooperation during the tough times. Karan revealed that his mother underwent a spinal fusion surgery and a right knee replacement surgery.

Karan penned a note that read, "My Mother … My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown…. In the past 8 months… Her Spinal Fusion Surgery (the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement (the Genius of DR MANIAR) She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour." He further added, "She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her …. I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at a home with a cake and a song!"

Karan is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT that is streaming on Voot.

