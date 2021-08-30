Tamannaah Bhatia announces her new book “Back to the Roots”

One of the most successful Indian actresses Tamannaah Bhatia turns an author. On Sunday, she posted two pictures and a video of herself in a lush green park-like setup while enjoying her new book “Back to the Roots” which is about ancient history. The book is co-authored by her alongside lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.

On the Instagram post, we get to see Tamannaah in an effortless street style look. She was donned into a yellow floral shirt with a white tank top underneath along with distressed wide-legged denim bottoms. She also added a pair of vibrant orange heels while striking a few happy poses with the book.

She also accessorized the look with a gold chain and a pair of gold hoop earrings. The whole look is styled by the very famous stylist Shaleena Nathani. For her makeup, she did a fresh look. She kept her hair all clean and in a bun.

She also captioned the post by expressing her happiness about the book and her journey as she says “Right after the lockdown opened up, my life got extremely hectic and I was constantly shooting. Finally, I had one entire day to myself and I spent it reflecting and re-reading my lockdown baby #BackToTheRoots. Can't believe that the book is finally come to fruition and you will be reading it from tomorrow. (It releases tomorrow and it feels surreal)

Lying under the trees and reflecting back on the journey of this book, my heart is filled with gratitude. A big thank you to @luke_coutinho for trusting me and asking me to collaborate on the book, and @penguinindia for publishing my journey of returning back to the roots. I hope this simple book will impact you in the most amazing way.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia’s new book “Back To The Roots” launched on Monday, August 30. She is also set for her upcoming films Seetimaar and Maestro.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia exudes oomph factor in sexy faux black bodycon leather dress worth Rs.14,744 for MasterChef Telugu

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results