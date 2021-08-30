Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu shares clip from his intense training session

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, marks the debut of Canadian actor Simu Liu as MCU's first Asian superhero. The film being helmed by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, is about an iconic superhero of Chinese descent.

The actor took to his Instagram to give a sneak peek into the intense training session that he undertook for the role of a superhero who is master in martial arts. In the clip, Liu is seen practicing complex moves with the trainers proving that portraying a superhero is not as easy as it might sound to some. Liu wrrote in the caption, “Part of the joy of being an actor is the process of becoming one with a character. Whether it’s jazz piano, tap dancing or beating the living daylights out of people, a performer inhabits the character and fully gives themselves to the transformation process.”

Adding to the same, he continued, “Asian actors don’t just do Kung Fu; but Shang-Chi does. It’s just one of the many things that flesh out his personality, but it’s easily the most challenging from a physical perspective. That meant I had to get to work. Hours each day, in addition to bodybuilding and conditioning with my trainer, were spent in order to build my character. Movement, speed and explosiveness were paramount; we couldn’t just build muscle for sake of bulk. Flexibility was massively lacking, and had to be stretched out one painful session after another. Little by little, I got better. Now, we are finally ready for this movie to come out.”

Besides Liu, Shang-Chi also stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung who will be seen as Shang-Chi’s father, the head of the Ten Rings terrorist organization. Written by Cretton with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to release in India in four languages- English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada on September 3.

