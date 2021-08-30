Jannat Zubair stuns in a sharara as she turns 20

Indian TV actress Jannat Zubair got her fame for portraying the role of Phulwa in the Colour’s TV drama Phulwa. This 20-year-old diva is also a digital world sensation with 33 million followers on Instagram. Jannat is winning millions of hearts every day with her fun videos and amazing sense of style on social media.

On Monday, Jannat posted stunning pictures of herself while thanking her fans for the lovely wishes on her 20th birthday. She was seen in a traditional and royal mauve coloured designer embroidered sharara set by Aayushi shah.

She also accessorized the look with pretty earrings and a ring. For her makeup, she did a nude glam look. She kept her hair all open and with bottom curls. She also captioned the post as “Thank you guys for all the wishes and blessings!! Means so much to me!.”

On the work front, Jannat Zubair was last seen in the film Hichki.

