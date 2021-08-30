Alia Bhatt shares sunkissed pictures of her posing by the lakeside in a pink off-shoulder top

Alia Bhatt has evolved as an actress over the years ever since her debut in Karan Johar's directorial Student of the Year alongside debutants Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia Bhatt is making frequent appearances as she is shooting and is spotted taking a jetty from Versova almost every day.

Alia Bhatt posted snaps of herself from a road trip. She looked refreshing. She styled a baby pink one shoulder top with light washed, mid-rise wide leg Jeans with a knee rip. She flaunts that beautiful makeup free skin with a natural blush and pale pink lips and wavy tresses. Bhatt looked radiant as she flashed her smile and posed against a beautiful hilly backdrop with greenery and a lake.

On the work front, she wrapped the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi– based on Husain Zaidi's popular book 'Mafia Queens'. She has her multi starrer big released lined up next, directed by her close pal Ayan Mukerji, starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Big B and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. She has also been tirelessly working on her next big project helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, also starring South Superstar Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. She returned back to Mumbai from her shoot for RRR on 24th June. She also Darlings and Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh in her kitty.

