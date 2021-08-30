Siddhant Chaturvedi glows in his latest sunkissed picture; remembers his summer holidays from childhood

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram is highly admired by millions of people. The actor apart from sharing his glamorous pictures also shares some valuable and relatable content. Recently, the Gully Boy shared a post on his Instagram in which he shines bright like anything. Siddhant posted a selfie of himself where he sports a white jacquard T-shirt and kept his beard light. While his hair had a messy style that absolutely complemented her look.

While what stole the show was his dazzling smile and the eyes which contracted due to the bright sunlight. The actor posed in front of a mesmerising background of snowy mountains and a blue water lake that looks like Ladakh. Truly, seeing this his fans are in absolute awe of him.

Sharing the picture Siddhant wrote a caption straight from his heart. In the caption, he remembers his good old days when he used to spend his summer holidays in his grandmother's house. Siddhant wrote, "Dadi ki Saree ki gaanth mein machla hua ek Sau rupaye ka note, aur ek sikka… Dabbey mein Barfi, cheena, Tikri aur Paan… Hoothon pe namkeen aasoon, aur Aankhon mein “Agle Saal ki Garmiyon ki chutti” ka waada." (100 rupees note and coin tied up in grandmother's saree, a box full of sweets, curdled milk and Paan, Salty tears in lips and promise for next summer vacation in eyes. He also mentioned that these lines were from his notes and wrote "#MyNotes / ???? /," after the caption.

As soon as he posted his adorable picture, his friends from the industry including Nakul Mehta and Bhumi Pednekar dropped hearts in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in the upcoming action film titled Yudhra which will be helmed by Ravi Udyawar, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the production house – Excel Entertainment. The actor has started shooting for the same a few days ago.

