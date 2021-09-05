Seth Rogen: A Step In The Right Direction!

We cannot allow this moment to go uncelebrated! Seth Rogen shaved off his beard – and most of his hair, too! Of course, it’s the beard that matters. He posted this photo to announce the fact. In all the years we’ve been observing Seth Rogen, (starting with Knocked Up, 2007) we have never seen his face without hair on it- sometimes shaggy stubble, sometimes a full beard. He always looked older than his actual age.( Yes, beards are AGEING – he’s only 39!) So it’s revelation to actually see what Seth looks like – and he looks perfectly fine! He didn’t NEED that beard he was hiding behind! Hopefully other men will take a hint from this and shave off that awful facial hair that NOBODY really likes…

Photo Credit: Instagram

