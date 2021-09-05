Tiffany Haddish: The Harder I Work, The Luckier I Get!

Tiffany Haddish’s lucky streak just keeps on going…In the past few years she has lost 50 pounds, (thru diet and exercise – not surgery!) she gave up smoking, and she became a full-fledged movie star. Not only that but her love life continues to flourish with her boyfriend Common. They were often seen together at BLM demonstrations. Now Tiffany is at the Venice Film Festival where the “revenge thriller” she stars in, The Card Counter, is in competition. Directer Paul Schrader is known for the intensity of his films so it was a surprise when Tiffany was cast – she plays a professional gambler’s agent and adds a bit of levity to the hard-edge drama.

