Malaika Arora sizzles in a pleated metallic dress

Malaika Arora has been juggling several things at once. She keeps netizens updated with new workout routines, yoga asanas, exercise to stay fit in the lockdown while she is also juggling her work commitments.

Malaika sizzled in the latest photos posted by stylish Maneka Harsinghani. She was seen dressed in a gorgeous metallic pleated dress with a plunging neckline and pelvic cuts.

The dress featured multiple tight pleats from Gemmy Maalouf. Malaika’s makeup was smokey with heavily bronzed cheeks and waves in her hair. Her eye shadow was colourful and popping.

She looked ravishing. The flared dress featured a cinch at the waist with a belt and a metallic finish.

Is there an occasion where Malla fails to impress? Malaika was last seen on the Discovery+ Show Star vs Food where she is seen attempting to cook her favourite dishes for her friend, sister Amrita Arora and her trainer and buddy with whom she collaborated with for Sarva Yoga.

