Singer Smita Dahal and Arjun Bijalani are all set to amaze the audience with their new song Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho by T-series

Music videos and music singles are some of those things, that play a very pivotal role in our day-to-day life, and for all the music lovers, T-series is set to release their new love romantic single with an amazing debut singer in the Bollywood industry called Smita Dahal.

Smita Dahal the rising star of the music industry is all set to rule in the Bollywood industry from her Bollywood debut release of a new music video along with the Ace TV actor Arjun Bijlani in a new music video called 'Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho' produced by Punam Yadav, which will be released under T-series music label.

Smita Dalal and Arjun Bijlani are a completely fresh pair to the Bollywood industry and they will be seen together for the first time. The song 'Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho' seems to be a complete romantic song. The poster looks very charming yet soothing to our eyes where the posters portray both the actors are deeply in love, the word 'Ibaadat' indeed depicts worship and the song portrays love birds who are madly in love.Smita Dahal who hails from a Nepal's political family is a known Singer, She has won the hearts of all the audience in Nepal with the mesmerizing voice of songs like: 'Mayalu Timi Kata Chau', 'Mayalu Timi 2', 'Pani Kuwaku', 'Milingo', 'Fyattai Oyee 2', 'Hello Maya Beautiful', 'Timrai Naam Ko Sindur'.

The melody to this song is given by Shabab Sabri and Smita Dahal, directed by Rajiv S Ruia, music by Shabab Sabri, and written by KR Wahi. The song is produced by Punam Yadav. The song 'Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho' is created under the production of Zestin Creative Spark Pvt Ltd.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh’s romantic dance leaves host Rohit Shetty in splits

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results