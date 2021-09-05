Dharmendra shares his Kapil Sharma show’s experience in true Sholay style

Recently, Dharmendra and Shaturghan Sinha came as guests in The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors took to their social media handles to share their experiences.

Sharing an old photo of himself laughing, Dharmendra captioned it, “Gaaoon waalo ………….. Kapil ke show mein Chala gaya tha peet mein bal pad gaye…..”

Shatrughan also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Thank you all for your love & support for elder brother, dynamic, dashing, most loveable human being @aapkadharam & yours truly when we appeared together on #TKSS last Sunday. Along with the popular, all rounder, @KapilSharmaK9 & his wonderful team #TKSS. Especially, the most energetic live wire, great actor in the making @Krushna_KAS most adorable @bharti_lalli man with the almost perfect timing @Sudesh_Lahiri hit & fit @haanjichandan very hard working,talented,naughty in true sense @kikusharda charming,talented @Sumona24 attractive #RochelleRao & of course the elegant, vivacious @apshaha. It was great team #TKSS work with our desirable musicians, band & technicians.Truly a pleasure & memorable evening! Overwhelming!”

The episode aired last weekend and saw the veteran actors teasing and praising each other. Both of them talked about their evergreen friendship and also revealed what brought them close. Shatrughan called Dharmendra the ‘Ishq ka Badshah’ while Dharmendra called him his Birbal, “Yeh mujhe sab batata hai (he tells me everything).”

Shatrughan further said, “Jitna kaam kiya, kitna naam kiya, kitna handsome, jitna chah logon mein rahi, apart from all that, usne ek kaam zabardast kiya — ishq kiya. (Apart from all the respect and love he has earned, there’s one thing he’s done even better: love.) He has always remained a one-woman man, at a time.”

The Kapil Sharma Show has returned with a new season and airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The first week saw the team of Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Bell Bottom cast having fun on the show. Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be part of The Kapil Sharma Show’s next episode.

