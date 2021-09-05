‘Been one week feeling like a slave’: Kangana Ranaut slams Instagram after she is unable to add Thalaivii trailer to bio

Kangana Ranaut is once again disappointed with the social networking app Instagram. On Thursday night, she took to Instagram stories to share how she is unable to add the link of the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivii to bio. She said that she was told that since hers is a verified handle, it is owned by Instagram.

"Dear @instagram I need to add my film trailer link to my profile I am told my profile is verified so you own it now, even though I have earned and build this name and profile over many years but on insta I need your permission to add anything to my own name or profile," she wrote.

"Your team in India tells me that they need to take permissions of their international bosses… it’s been one week feeling like a slave of bunch of white idiots….Change your East India Company attitude you morons," she added.

"Since when I applied to add Thalaivii to my name to promote my film, my account's edit section is locked and waiting to get approved by the Instagram team. Now I can’t even add my trailer to my account in the website section. Such unprofessionalism from @instagram is unacceptable," she concluded.

Thalaivii is all set to hit the theatres on September 10.

