Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa’s reunion involved being ‘as drunk as humanly possible’

Hollywood actress Emilia Clarke recently had a mini Game of Thrones at reunion at HBO series' co-creator David Benioff's 51st birthday party last month where she run-in with Jason Momoa and ended in drunken bliss.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the actress said Momoa got attendees "as drunk as humanly possible" and she savored every drop. She revealed, "I mean, I've never tried so many different whiskeys in my entire life. There were a couple that were really nice, and there were a couple that were paint stripper, and I literally was like, 'Yeah I'm gonna down you, get hair on your chest.' It was funny."

Adding that she knew the attendees were in for a wild ride when Momoa entered the celebration for a "beautiful" reunion of their magnetic chemistry. She said, "When Jay's in town, you know it's going down. He walks into the room and you're just like, 'My man.' It's almost like a test, every time he sees [me] he's like, 'Can I still throw you around the room? Yeah I can.’”

Sharing a photo from the reunion showing Momoa holding her in his arms as both smiled, Clarke captioned, "When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi.”

Momoa also posted stories from the event with the caption to Clarke: "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever."

On the work front, Clarke and Momoa worked together in season 1 of Game of Thrones, in which Momoa played Khal Drogo, counterpart to Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, whom the actress portrayed across all eight seasons of the beloved show from 2011 to 2019.

