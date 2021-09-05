Divyanka Tripathi impresses netizens with an intense workout video of herself

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known name in the Indian Television Industry. She is also very active on Instagram and keeps updating her feed with the latest photoshoots, vacation pictures and romantic pictures with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The actress is also a fitness enthusiast and her latest stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is proof of it. In the show, Divyanka is seen acing the daredevil stunts and coming out as one of the most strongest contestants.

Recently, the Yeh hai Mohobattein actress shared a video on her Instagram which has left the netizens stunned. In the video, Divyanka is doing a high-intensity strength training workout seeing which fans are in awe of her. Divyanak can be seen donning cool athleisure wear comprising of a full sleeve black polyester t-shirt and green camouflage print leggings. Sharing the video Divyanka wrote, "Not perfect???? but not so imperfect????. Just learning new things & improving everyday.???? #WorkoutRoutine #FirstStep #AnimalFlow."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

On the work front, Divyanka is currently seen doing in Colors Tv's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Divyanka Tripathi flaunts crocodile tooth mark on her chin after performing the stunt

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results