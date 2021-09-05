Gauahar Khan and Himanshi Khurana gets emotional remembering late Sidharth Shukla

Actress Gauahar Khan remembered his late friend Sidharth Shukla who passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. For the unversed, Gauahar is a keen observer of Bigg Boss and is very vocal about her opinions. During Bigg Boss 13 when Sidharth came as a contestant, Gauahar showed high disagreement with Sidharth's thoughts and actions. However, when both of them appeared together as seniors in Bigg Boss 14 they became very good friends and shared an amenable bond.

Listening to his shocking and sudden demise has left many devastated from inside and so does Gauahar. The actress in her latest Instagram post paid a heartfelt tribute to her friend Sidharth. She shared a bunch of pictures which were of the days they spent inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Sharing the pictures, Gauaharwrote a heartfelt emotional note. In her note, she described how's been her journey of her watching him as an audience to having him as a co-mentor and a friend.

Gauahar's post reads as "From me watching you as an audience, to me discovering you as a friend . Thank you @colorstv and #BiggBoss for introducing me to a GEM ! @realsidharthshukla the moments I shared with u taught me how childlike you were , soft hearted , caring , loving , ziddi in the spirit to win in a game , naughtiest in the group , apologetic when u realised ur mistake , gave the best hugs , needed all the pampering to show apnapan , n just the nicest little child in the body of a handsome hunk . Thank tou for sharing so many lovely stories of ur life with me , will remember you through them ! ."

She added and said that she wished that she could have spent more time with him. The actress added, " truly wish I got more time with you ! I pray that your soul keeps smiling , forever ! Love n prayers , Sid ! ".

Gauahar shared another post in which she compiled a bunch of pictures from the Bigg Boss 14 days and in the caption wrote, "Natkhat , Mastikhor , Baccha ! smiling in the heavens , I’m sure ! @realsidharthshukla #CantGetOverIt praying for u Sid !".

Gauahar even made a visit to Sidharth's residence in Andheri to pay homage to condolence to his family and other close friends.

Apart from Gauahar, actress Himanshi Khurana who was on not so great terms with Sidharth also paid him a heartfelt tribute. Himanshi shared a post in which there was a video from Bigg Boss 13 days where Sidharth can be seen giving her a warm hug. Sharing it Himanshi wrote, "Life is too short n unpredictable From now take care of your close ones……. forgive or let it go. Special note to fans n haters: kisi bhi person ko itna mat stao na pressure do ki ache dikhe ,woh ye kar raha hai app woh kro isi pressure me artist apne ko acha dikhane ki race me lag jata hai or playing with there organs n body :stop this Take care of your mental health,your body ,your heart ."

