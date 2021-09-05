“I thought Salman Khan will never get the movie Maine Pyar Kiya,” says Farah Khan on Zee Comedy Show

Even as the pandemic continues to cast its shadow of stress, Zee TV is attempting to lighten up the country's collective mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of rib-tickling comedy through its reality show, Zee Comedy Show. While the show has helped every Indian family unwind on their couch with some of India's top comedians making them LOL their stress away, this weekend, we will see the popular Bollywood actress Bhagyashree entertain us with her interesting revelations as the actress appears as a special guest during this Sunday’s episode. Her charming personality and her beautiful aura are set to mesmerize the audience while all the ten comedians come together as – Team Hasaayenge and make each one of us laugh out loud.

While the hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions of Farah Khan surely left everyone in splits, it was Farah’s candid confession that caught everyone’s attention. After Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, and Siddharth Sagar’s hilarious Maine Pyar Kiya act, Farah revealed how she had tried to help Salman Khan during the audition of Maine Pyar Kiya. However, after seeing how it was going, she bailed out mid-way and went on to believe that Salman would never get the part in the film. But, fate had its own plan.

As Farah revealed, "Salman and I are childhood friends, so when he had to audition for Maine Pyar Kiya, he took me to help him learn some dance moves before his screen test. In fact, he took me to Sooraj Barjatya’s office and I tried teaching him for four hours, but I ran away midway through it because he was dancing so badly. I thought he will never get the movie, and everyone will doubt my ability after seeing him. But a week or two later, I came to know that he got the film and I laughed back then, but the movie went on to be such a blockbuster. They (Salman and Bhagyashree) were so good in the film, and I must say that the director always makes the correct decision. Sometimes, you need to see things from the eyes of a director and while both Salman and Bhagyashree were great, we must give credit to Sooraj Barjatya too."

Apart from Farah, Bhagyashree will also be seen making some interesting revelations about Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman Khan, and much more. The comic acts by all the artists of Zee Comedy Show during this weekend’s episode are all set to make your weekend a happy one.

